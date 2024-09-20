Launches
Coursezy
AI Powered Course Creation in Minutes
🚀Create custom courses on any topic in minutes using AI. Perfect for teachers, trainers, and learners. Features: 🤖 AI-generated content 🎥 Video integration 📝 Interactive quizzes 💬 AI learning assistant Start for free and transform your learning! 🌟
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
AI Powered Course Creation in Minutes
Coursezy by
was hunted by
Sayan Maitra
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sayan Maitra
. Featured on September 21st, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Coursezy's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
