Coughvid
Coughvid
Help screen COVID-19 by recording your cough
Web App
Artificial Intell...
+ 1
#3 Product of the Day
Today
With the new artificial intelligence-based
Coughvid
app, developed by five researchers at EPFL’s Embedded Systems Laboratory (ESL), you can record your cough on a smartphone and find out whether you might have COVID-19.
Featured
an hour ago
This AI-enabled app detects coronavirus immediately from your coughing sounds
The COVID-19 pandemic, undoubtedly, is the deadliest outbreak we've had in the last century. Containing it has been a great challenge to nations around the world. Governments unable to perform mass coronavirus testing -which is essential to monitor the spread of the disease, isolate infected individuals, and effectively "flatten the curve"- because of limited availability of testing kits, and media-spread panic have worsened the scenario.
A new app can help detect the coronavirus
EPFL researchers have developed an artificial intelligence-based system that can listen to your cough and indicate whether you have COVID-19. With the new Coughvid app, developed by five researchers at EPFL's Embedded Systems Laboratory (ESL), you can record your cough on a smartphone and find out whether you might have COVID-19.
