This AI-enabled app detects coronavirus immediately from your coughing sounds The COVID-19 pandemic, undoubtedly, is the deadliest outbreak we've had in the last century. Containing it has been a great challenge to nations around the world. Governments unable to perform mass coronavirus testing -which is essential to monitor the spread of the disease, isolate infected individuals, and effectively "flatten the curve"- because of limited availability of testing kits, and media-spread panic have worsened the scenario.