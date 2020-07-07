cotunnel
Remote access and tunnels to your local device.
Discussion
Hey, Product Hunt! Cotunnel is a service you can connect to your device's terminal and local webservers from everywhere. Web Terminal: You don't need to use SSH client anymore. Cotunnel supports SSH console. You can connect to your device's console in the Cotunnel dashboard from everywhere. Tunnel: Cotunnel creates a static subdomain for your device and you can expose your local web servers to the world. Tunnel URLs support https connection too. Team Friendly: You can share your device with your teammates as a viewer or editor. Cross-Platform: Cotunnel supports Raspberry Pi, Mac, Windows and Linux devices. You can install Cotunnel to your Linux device with an installation script. The installation script installs Cotunnel as a service and Cotunnel starts working continuously. If you have other operating systems we provide Cotunnel executable file. Also, you can build Cotunnel client from source code: https://github.com/cotunnel/client Why should I use Cotunnel? - If you need to share your localhost project with your friends. - If you need to expose your local API services for mobile apps or webhooks. - If you need to connect to your local device. - If you need to manage many devices (can VPS) you can add your devices to Cotunnel and reach terminals on the Cotunnel dashboard. - If you are working with IoT, Cotunnel is for you. You don't need another thing to connect to your devices terminals. Cotunnel has a free plan for your first device. You can check it now. I’d love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions!
