cotunnel

Remote access and tunnels to your local device.

You can connect to your device's terminal and local webservers from everywhere using Cotunnel. You don't need static IP, DDNS, or another service anymore. Cotunnel creates a subdomain for your device and you can expose your local web servers to the world.
Ahmet Dogan
Maker
Hey, Product Hunt! Cotunnel is a service you can connect to your device's terminal and local webservers from everywhere. Web Terminal: You don't need to use SSH client anymore. Cotunnel supports SSH console. You can connect to your device's console in the Cotunnel dashboard from everywhere. Tunnel: Cotunnel creates a static subdomain for your device and you can expose your local web servers to the world. Tunnel URLs support https connection too. Team Friendly: You can share your device with your teammates as a viewer or editor. Cross-Platform: Cotunnel supports Raspberry Pi, Mac, Windows and Linux devices. You can install Cotunnel to your Linux device with an installation script. The installation script installs Cotunnel as a service and Cotunnel starts working continuously. If you have other operating systems we provide Cotunnel executable file. Also, you can build Cotunnel client from source code: https://github.com/cotunnel/client Why should I use Cotunnel? - If you need to share your localhost project with your friends. - If you need to expose your local API services for mobile apps or webhooks. - If you need to connect to your local device. - If you need to manage many devices (can VPS) you can add your devices to Cotunnel and reach terminals on the Cotunnel dashboard. - If you are working with IoT, Cotunnel is for you. You don't need another thing to connect to your devices terminals. Cotunnel has a free plan for your first device. You can check it now. I’d love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions!
