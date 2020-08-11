Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nader Khalil
This is amazing!! I always hate dealing with the user flows on a project, it’s so great to just be able to have that handled, and with a better UX than I could do alone 🙌🙌🙌
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@naderlikeladder That's great to hear Nader, thanks for sharing! 🎉
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Michelle, Kevin, Putri, Anthony, and Albert here. We’ve just launched Cotter 2.0, a simple and lightweight passwordless authentication service that helps developers build a user login flow within minutes and increase conversion! After launching Cotter 4 months ago and crossing 1.2M Monthly Authentication Requests, we reached out to the hundreds of developers who are currently using us and built the features that they requested. We’re excited to share with you the updates that we have brought to Cotter v2.0! 1. Magic Link: Authenticate your users instantly via a magic link and redirect them to a target page. 2. WebAuthn: Authenticate your users using the device’s biometric sensors (FaceID, TouchID, Fingerprint, or Windows Hello) directly from the web browser. 3. Push Auth: Authenticate your users via a push notification sent to your app. 4. Custom Branding: Customize our form’s text, color, and authentication methods directly from the dashboard. 5. Webflow Integration: Authenticate your users in under 7 minutes on Webflow. Don’t believe us? Try it! https://blog.cotter.app/integrat... 6. OAuth integrations: Add OAuth integrations with a click of a button (soon!) If you have any questions or feature requests come and talk to us on our Slack channel https://askcotter.slack.com/join.... For you ProductHunt people, we’re offering you 6 months free service! To claim it, simply email us your PH username to team@cotter.app.
I've been using Cotter since day one, and i love it! what an elegant way to bypass the password trouble. Cant wait to try this version. 11/10 will recommend to my friends & family.