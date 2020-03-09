Discussion
Ayoola John
cool!
Hi Product Hunt! We are Anthony, Putri, Kevin, Michelle, and Albert from Cotter. We built Cotter because authentication as you know it doesn’t work in developing countries. People there prefer to use phone numbers to login because they don’t use email and they can’t remember passwords. Therefore, companies like Go-Jek (Southeast Asia), Flipkart (India), and Rappi (Latin America) have all implemented a standard for phone number-based login and that is to use a phone number as a login ID and an SMS One-Time Password as a password. This allows their users to easily access the mobile application just by having their phone numbers. Living in Indonesia has shown us that phone number based login is broken in 3 ways, it gets very expensive for companies to keep sending SMSes every time their user logs in, SMS delivery rates are not 100%, and it makes users vulnerable to hackers who extract their one-time passwords via social hacking, SMS forwarding, and SIM swapping. Millions of US dollars have been lost to fraud and we were also victims of it. This is why we built a one-click phone number based login that has the convenience of only remembering a user’s phone number without compromising their security. Our SDK is secure because we identify a user using their device, like Apple’s Trusted Device. People tell us that they love using Cotter because: - They can integrate with us in just a few lines of code. - They get a higher delivery rate through multiple channels (multiple SMS gateways and WhatsApp, Telegram, and more). - User verification works across apps (like Google Sign In) so they don’t have to verify one user over and over again. Our journey doesn’t stop here, login is just the beginning. Per our users’ request, we are building a one-click checkout that is built on top of phone numbers! We would love to hear more about your experiences authenticating users! What are your biggest pain points and what infrastructure do you wish existed to solve those? We are also happy to discuss how we can make Cotter better and more secure.
