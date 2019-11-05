Cost of Live
Explore the community-powered cost of living insights 🌏
Explore the community-powered cost of living insights and contribute easily.
✅Explore city prices in 55+ categories
✅Compare two different city prices
✅Contribute to prices by approving or creating a new one
✅Nice and mobile friendly UI
Discussion
Hey, folks! 😺 We're developing costof.live to see the cost of living data in a more meaningful way and to contribute easily. While examining many sources in the development process, we tried to decide which of the data we obtained was more important. The two biggest problems we had while researching the cost of living data in line with our own needs were; to continue to look at the pages with all these data and to ensure the accuracy of the figures. After we realized the results, we decided to make a fresh cost of living website which has community-powered insights. And, the feedbacks are welcome!
What does the orange and green colored dots mean?
@berkan_unal I think when cost of living > average salary it's orange (kinda bad). otherwise it's green(you can make savings).
