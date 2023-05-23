Products
This is the latest launch from Cosmic
See Cosmic’s 12 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Cosmic 2.0
Cosmic 2.0
Headless CMS and API toolkit v2.0
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cosmic 2.0 is a latest version of the Cosmic CMS dashboard. This release includes two big updates: 1. The new dashboard version 2.0 is now in general availability. 2. We have a brand new website.
Launched in
API
Developer Tools
Tech
by
Cosmic
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Cosmic
Headless CMS and API toolkit
3
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Cosmic 2.0 by
Cosmic
was hunted by
Tony Spiro
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Tony Spiro
,
Stefan Kudla
,
Jazib Sawar
,
Karl Koch
and
Rajat Kaushik
. Featured on May 24th, 2023.
Cosmic
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on July 19th, 2016.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report