  1. Home
  2.  → Coronavirus Tracker

Coronavirus Tracker

Track the coronavirus outbreak and travel safe

#1 Product of the DayToday
Get the latest toll numbers for the Novel Coronavirus epidemic, see affected regions, stats, casualties and more information to track, stay vigilant and travel safe.
Hari Krishna Dulipudi on LinkedIn: #travelsafe #coronavirus | 14 commentsI made Coronavirus Tracker for travellers in Visa List. Last week i was trying to find information and spread of corona virus but as its distributed with... 14 comments on LinkedIn
I made a website to where you can visualise coronavirus outbreak toll across the world [OC]A place for visual representations of data: Graphs, charts, maps, etc. DataIsBeautiful is for visualizations that effectively convey information. Aesthetics are an important part of information visualization, but pretty pictures are not the aim of this subreddit.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Hari
Hari
Maker
Hello Hunters Last week i was trying to find information on corona virus and its spread but as its distributed with different agencies, it was becoming difficult everyday to get a complete sense of whats happening. So i thought of building a website which aggregates the different sources of data and lets you stay on top of this global pandemic. It took me 24 hours to build and it now ready. I thought it will be very useful as i feel lot of us want to track this and stay vigilant. It has latest toll numbers for the Novel Coronavirus epidemic, see affected regions, stats, casualties and more. Its data is collected from WHO and other government agencies and updated everyday. I though this will be useful to people of Visa List and other who have some plans to travel. So i thought it will be useful for people living in different parts of the world who have travel plans.
UpvoteShare
Matthew John
Matthew John
@1hakr this is good stuff! Loved the UI and the info you convey on each node. Also appreciate that you share all the datasources used for building this.
UpvoteShare
Mohd Danish
Mohd Danish
Good Work @1hakr I really like your way to present row data into visual form. 👍It will help to people to take decision for travelling.
UpvoteShare