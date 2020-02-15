Coronavirus Tracker
Track the coronavirus outbreak and travel safe
Hello Hunters Last week i was trying to find information on corona virus and its spread but as its distributed with different agencies, it was becoming difficult everyday to get a complete sense of whats happening. So i thought of building a website which aggregates the different sources of data and lets you stay on top of this global pandemic. It took me 24 hours to build and it now ready. I thought it will be very useful as i feel lot of us want to track this and stay vigilant. It has latest toll numbers for the Novel Coronavirus epidemic, see affected regions, stats, casualties and more. Its data is collected from WHO and other government agencies and updated everyday. I though this will be useful to people of Visa List and other who have some plans to travel. So i thought it will be useful for people living in different parts of the world who have travel plans.
