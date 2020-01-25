CoronaVirus Outbreak Tracker

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Carlos G.
Maker
👋 Hi ProductHunt! Introducing world's first and only CoronaVirus (2019-nCoV) Outbreak Tracker Menubar. 🤔 Problem & Solution I live in Beijing and the past couple of weeks has been very intense with the current CoronaVirus outbreak.Unfortunately, there is no easy ways to follow the current outbreak in realtime, so i built one. ☁️ Data All the data provided in the app are from official sources (china). 💬 Feedback Let me know if you have any questions or improvements! Stay safe. User code PH for 15% OFF (only 10 available)
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@becomeferus thanks for the feedback. YES this is currently on the roadmap, should release it very soon (working on it right now). :)
indeed. a map similar to this one would be great! https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.c...