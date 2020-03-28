Deals
Coronavirus 3d
Coronavirus 3d
Free 3d model of SARS-Cov-2 (MIT License)
Health and Fitness
Design Tools
+ 1
3d model of Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) based on the images from CDC/PHIL. The model is available to download for free (MIT License).
Featured
an hour ago
Alejandro León
Maker
Pro
Hello everyone! I hope this 3d model can help to better understand the shape of this virus. Any feedback is welcome!
