Coronavirus 3d

Free 3d model of SARS-Cov-2 (MIT License)

3d model of Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) based on the images from CDC/PHIL. The model is available to download for free (MIT License).
Hello everyone! I hope this 3d model can help to better understand the shape of this virus. Any feedback is welcome!
