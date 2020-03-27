Discussion
Manuel Kraus
hi peeps of PH, we're the makers of Pocketcoach (@usepocketcoach) and we've decided we want to do our part to help with the current crisis. We focused on what we do best, which is creating a chatbot experience that helps people with the psychological challenges that this pandemic brings about. Anxiety, cabin fever, worries about an uncertain future. It's these things that Corona Coach wants to help with. If you have some feedback or ideas on what we should add or do differently, we'd love to hear your thoughts!
