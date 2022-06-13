Products
CopywritingPrompts.com
Ranked #3 for today
CopywritingPrompts.com
Practice copywriting with new prompts and exercises daily
Visit
Upvote 90
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Level up your copywriting skills with prompts that will challenge you to employ persuasive techniques, humor, and creative constraints across a variety of real and imaginary products.
Launched in
Writing
,
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
by
CopywritingPrompts.com
About this launch
CopywritingPrompts.com by
CopywritingPrompts.com
was hunted by
Corey Haines
in
Writing
,
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
. Made by
Corey Haines
and
Connor Lindsey
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
CopywritingPrompts.com
is not rated yet. This is CopywritingPrompts.com's first launch.
Upvotes
90
Comments
32
Daily rank
#3
Weekly rank
#9
