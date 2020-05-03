Discussion
Hey, PH! I'm the founder of Copytesting (and CXL). For years I was a conversion optimization pro, and it always frustrated me how little data was available for me to do copy optimization. If you wanted to optimize your website copy - take what's there and make it better - there's really no data-driven way to go about it. Because you don't have any data on it. - Does the headline make people want to keep on reading? - Are the arguments you're making even stuff that people care about? - Do they understand what you're trying to say? - After reading everything, what remains unclear? Do you have data on this? You don't. Web analytics nor heat maps don't show you anything about the copy. User testing is not designed for this. So in most cases, you're left with gut feel and opinions. Considering how important copywriting is for marketing and conversion optimization, it's pretty crazy. I think it's insane there's no data available that will tell you which parts of your copy suck, what's unclear, or which parts really hit it home. Until now that is. Copytesting gives you this data. So you can improve your copy, and increase your conversion rates.
