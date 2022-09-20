Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Copy & Paste Figma designs into UXPin
Ranked #17 for today
Copy & Paste Figma designs into UXPin
Import and make Figma designs really interactive with UXPin
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Export your UI in 3 clicks: copy & paste your Figma designs into UXPin. Breath life into them with UXPin's advanced prototyping capabilities. Improve user testing, handoff, and enhance your design’s interactivity ✨
Show. Don't tell.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Prototyping
by
Copy & Paste Figma designs into UXPin
About this launch
Copy & Paste Figma designs into UXPin
Import and make Figma designs really interactive with UXPin.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Copy & Paste Figma designs into UXPin by
Copy & Paste Figma designs into UXPin
was hunted by
Chris Stryjewski
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Prototyping
. Made by
Chris Stryjewski
,
Roberto Reale
and
Michael Rambeau
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Copy & Paste Figma designs into UXPin
is not rated yet. This is Copy & Paste Figma designs into UXPin's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#41
Report