Copy Analyzer by Unbounce

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Nicholas Scalice
HunterGrowth Marketer
I’m Nicholas, a passionate growth marketer, landing page enthusiast, and founder of Earnworthy. And today, I’m excited to be helping Unbounce launch its newest tool — the Copy Analyzer that instantly grades the performance of your SaaS landing page copy and shows you how to improve it. 🚀 To my fellow copywriters — you know more than anyone else that the most important part of any landing page is the COPY — the words that sell whatever it is you’re offering. And this cleverly-named new tool helps make it easier to see if those words are just right. The Copy Analyzer evaluates different elements of your landing page, like word count and reading ease. Your personalized copy report will reveal how you match up alongside 6,855 other SaaS landing pages—and tell you how to outperform ’em. Sound interesting? Try it out on one of your SaaS landing pages and see how it can change the way you think about landing page copy, and improve your conversion rates. Got questions or feedback? Love what you’re seeing? Wanna see the Copy Analyzer for different industries? Let’s chat in the comments below— I (and a whole crew of Unbouncers) are available to answer any thoughts you might have. Looking forward to hearing what you think. 👇 Nicholas
Share
Upvote (12)
@nscalice @shanacarp Hi Shana, we're actually already working on a copy analyzer for ecomm and would be really interested in hearing which other industries you'd like to see. Feel free to reach out - sarah.gooding@unbounce.com.
@nscalice @unbounce @sarahagoods email sent. And it isn't for ecomm 😈 It is for something completely different
The team of makers and I really enjoyed putting this together to help you see where copy updates can help increase your conversions. Let me know if it helped you below!
Share
Upvote (8)
Easy and fast way to grade your SaaS copy and get recommendations to improve it before you hit publish!
Share
Upvote (7)
We made the Copy Analyzer to help remove some of the guess-work from your landing pages optimization. Run a page (or many pages!) through the analyzer to see exactly where to focus your copy optimization efforts for maximum ROI.
Share
Upvote (7)