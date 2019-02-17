Copy All URLs

Simply click the umbrella icon, and choose Copy or Paste !



You can also define keyboard shorcut for copy and paste feature on chrome extensions page (chrome://extensions/).



All features:



Copies all opened chrome tabs to clipboard - save anywhere you want.

Paste multiple URLs in a go.

Choose format from Text - HTML | JSON | Custom

Intelligent paste - Extract URLs from raw text when using paste feature (instead of processing pasted text line by line, with 1 line = 1 url).

Copy highlighted tabs only - Copy only selected tabs (you can select multiple tabs by holding the Ctrl key when clicking a tab).

Copy tabs from all windows - Grab tabs URL from all chrome windows, not only the current one.

You can choose your default action whether to copy or paste.

You can choose MIME type text or HTML.