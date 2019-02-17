Log InSign up
Copy URLs of open tabs, open multiple URLs.

If you want to copy all URLs of your opened tabs in chrome or you want to open multiple URLs in chrome then this is the best tool to that will help you, whenever required.

Deepak Mathur
 
Helpful
  • Deepak Mathur
    Deepak MathurPeace Seeker
    Pros: 

    Copies all opened chrome tabs
    Open multiple URLs to tabs
    Choose format
    Intelligent paste

    Cons: 

    It doesn't get "special urls" like file:/// or chrome://...
    Doesn't opens URLs without http protocol

    Simply click the umbrella icon, and choose Copy or Paste !

    You can also define keyboard shorcut for copy and paste feature on chrome extensions page (chrome://extensions/).

    All features:

    Copies all opened chrome tabs to clipboard - save anywhere you want.
    Paste multiple URLs in a go.
    Choose format from Text - HTML | JSON | Custom
    Intelligent paste - Extract URLs from raw text when using paste feature (instead of processing pasted text line by line, with 1 line = 1 url).
    Copy highlighted tabs only - Copy only selected tabs (you can select multiple tabs by holding the Ctrl key when clicking a tab).
    Copy tabs from all windows - Grab tabs URL from all chrome windows, not only the current one.
    You can choose your default action whether to copy or paste.
    You can choose MIME type text or HTML.

    Deepak Mathur has used this product for one year.
