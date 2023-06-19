Products
This is the latest launch from Height
See Height’s 14 previous launches →
Copilot Standups
Team updates, streamlined
Copilot Standups combs through task activity and automatically creates a report of what everyone has been working on, freeing your team from tedious meetings. Effortlessly share progress, address blockers, and give credit where it's due.
Launched in
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
by
Height
About this launch
Height
Collaborate faster with tasks, chat, and adaptive workflows
Copilot Standups by
Height
was hunted by
Michael Villar
in
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Michael Villar
,
Melika Ardestani
,
Sebastien Villar
,
Christophe Lamperti
and
Kaitlin Marks
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Height
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 20 users. It first launched on September 29th, 2021.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
