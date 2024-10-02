Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cooraft
Cooraft
Turn your images into animated cartoons
Visit
Upvote 43
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Turn your selfies and daily photos into gorgeous studio videos and shots, artistic animations and renderings in just ONE TAP. It’s like magic! Professional photography, 2D to 3D, face animation, sketch to realistic, and more!
Launched in
Art
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
by
Cooraft
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Cooraft
Turn Selfie to Studio Video
0
reviews
83
followers
Follow for updates
Cooraft by
Cooraft
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in
Art
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Max
. Featured on October 9th, 2024.
Cooraft
is not rated yet. This is Cooraft's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report