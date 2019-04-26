The music app for Slack. Cooler collects music links in your channels into a continuously updated browser-based playlist.
Supported services: YouTube, Spotify, Bandcamp, SoundCloud, Hype Machine, Mixcloud and direct mp3s links.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Anthony VMaker@fascinated · Founder, Hype Machine
Using Slack to talk about music with our team wasn't always great— scrolling to find a track, losing your place in the conversation, and interrupting playback. We built Cooler to make it better. If you work with music professionally, or just talk about tracks you enjoy with your coworkers, this is for you. Demo here: https://cooler.cloud/channel/s2p... It's an early version, so of course, we'd love your feedback!
Upvote Share·