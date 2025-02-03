Subscribe
  3. Cookies by Waffle
Send exploding cookies to your friends
Let your friends know that you’re thinking of them and send them a virtual cookie. Add an image and text to make your cookie even more meaningful. Life moves fast, and so do cookies. Each cookie disappears just moments after they are opened.
MessagingSocial NetworkPhotography

About this launch
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in Messaging, Social Network, Photography. Made by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
,
Peter Buchroithner
,
David Pfluegl
and
Verena Haku
. Featured on February 4th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Cookies by Waffle's first launch.