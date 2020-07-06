Convertedin 2.0
Create ads like a machine
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
11 Reviews
Mohamed Fergany
Maker
👋 Hey, PH I'm happy to announce launching our Convertedin 2.0, Convertedin is helping E-commerce to launch ads in autopilot mode. by connecting your data, our engine will work on * segment your customers * create audiences * Create catalogs * Create lookalike audiences * Recommendation engine will suggest and create ads on Facebook and Google for you. lastly, it will optimize your ads based on its ROI
Upvote (6)Share
That is a treasure for me, we are running a fashion e-commerce store and this solution will be a great help and will save a lot of time!
Upvote (2)Share
@emohamedadel Thanks Mohamed, we are happy to know that :D . lets try it togeather
UpvoteShare
Super excited to try it! Keep the good work 🔥 @mohamedferganyt
Upvote (2)Share
Very cool product. That solves my biggest problem with running ads.Thanks for making this @mohamedferganyt @knight_raslan
@knight_raslan @ahmed_mohamed_gamal Thanks Ahmed, Happy to see you playing with the platform
Hey! @knight_raslan @mohamedferganyt Congrats! Keep up the beauty and provide best solutions.
@knight_raslan @salahelimam1 Hi Salah, Thanks for your support, I hope you like it.
UpvoteShare