Conversa
The most accurate talent screening engine
Start hiring today with Conversa, starting at just $99 per role. We help you find the top 1% of candidates quickly, so you can focus on building your team without all the resume sorting. Simple, affordable, and effective. Get started now!
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Human Resources
by
About this launch
Exceptional Talent. Exceptional Value.
Conversa by
was hunted by
Lauren Pitcairn
in
Hiring
SaaS
Human Resources
. Made by
Lauren Pitcairn
,
Malinda Coler
,
Richard Stromer
and
amy jackson
. Featured on October 10th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Conversa's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
