  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Conversa
    Conversa

    Conversa

    The most accurate talent screening engine

    Payment Required
    Start hiring today with Conversa, starting at just $99 per role. We help you find the top 1% of candidates quickly, so you can focus on building your team without all the resume sorting. Simple, affordable, and effective. Get started now!
    Launched in
    Hiring
    SaaS
    Human Resources
     by
    Conversa
    About this launch
    Conversa
    ConversaExceptional Talent. Exceptional Value.
    0
    reviews
    15
    followers
    Conversa by
    Conversa
    was hunted by
    Lauren Pitcairn
    in Hiring, SaaS, Human Resources. Made by
    Lauren Pitcairn
    ,
    Malinda Coler
    ,
    Richard Stromer
    and
    amy jackson
    . Featured on October 10th, 2024.
    Conversa
    is not rated yet. This is Conversa's first launch.
    Upvotes
    14
    Vote chart
    Comments
    2
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -