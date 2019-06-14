Log InSign up
Convercycle

A 2-in-one bicycle that folds out into a cargo bike 🚴‍♂️

The Convercycle bike is a completely new kind of cargo bike. Loads can be easily and spontaneously transported. It’s city bike and cargo bike at once.
In the folded position its size doesn’t exceed that of a common bike.
