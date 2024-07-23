Launches
Conva.AI (Backed by Google)
Build an AI Assistant for your App in 1 click.
Conva.AI is the world’s first AI Assistant as a Service platform. It empowers companies to effortlessly create, integrate, and monitor AI Assistants within their apps. No need for deep AI expertise—just focus on building great experiences. 💼
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
SDK
by
Conva.AI
About this launch
Conva.AI (Backed by Google) by
Conva.AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
SDK
. Made by
Kumar Rangarajan
,
Phaniraj Raghavendra
,
Nikitha Jayaram
and
Niranjan s Mogaveera
. Featured on August 13th, 2024.
is rated
5/5 ★
This is Conva.AI's first launch.
Upvotes
92
Comments
51
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
