Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Craftwork Design
Maker
Hi hunters! I think it’s time to share with you one of our favorite products. Control Illustrations are launched not so far but already become our bestseller. Honestly, it’s not a surprise. We worked very carefully to create a thing that is absolutely universal. You can use it by different sides and create your own story that is perfect for your site or app. Let me tell you how it works in a simple formula: 18 characters x 3 scenes x 2 styles = 108 illustrations in your pocket + 9 high-quality animations by our collaboration with UI8 that available by the link: https://ui8.net/craftwork/produc... All illustrations are 100% vector and compatible with Ai, Figma and Sketch. Also you can try free version that includes all 108 scenes in PNG format. I think it sounds good in words but on a practice, you know, it much better. So, don’t lose time and go by the link to try it! Catch our special promo code with 30% discount for you and your team: «ph-30». Use it while checkout popup. Waiting for your feedback below.
UpvoteShare