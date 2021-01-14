discussion
Jonathan Cordeau
MakerBuilding Very Good Products
We’re honored to be hunted by @hnshah. Thank you for the support! Hey Product Hunt! I’m excited to share Control with you. Over the years, as both a founder and product leader, security and compliance always seemed to delay and derail execution. I’ve seen multi-million dollar deals fall through because of non-compliance, or basic security missteps lead to major incidents, (like employees getting scammed for gift cards). And don’t even get me started on consultants and spreadsheets. I have so many stories to share... That is why we built Control - to solve compliance with one integration. Controls accelerates and automates SOC2, ISO 27001, PCI and more - so that you can build your company, not work on compliance. No more complex legalese, writing policies or manually running endless checks across your systems. At VGS, we’re on a much bigger mission though - to protect the world’s information. This means that we are relentlessly committed to delivering solutions for the ever changing complexities of security and compliance. That’s why as a part of this launch, we’re offering guaranteed SOC2 compliance on Control for FREE. Just create an account, commit to real security, and we’ll take care of the rest. We’d love to hear your feedback, and if you have questions about Security/Compliance, let us know. My team and I will be around all day to help.
