  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ContriBar
ContriBar
Ranked #2 for today

ContriBar

Bring GitHub contributions chart to your Mac menu bar

Payment Required
The ultimate MacOS app for GitHub enthusiasts! Now you can keep track of your GitHub contributions right in your menu bar. Start your day with inspiration and stay motivated to contribute more.
Launched in Developer Tools, GitHub, Tech by
ContriBar
About this launch
0
reviews
15
followers
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in Developer Tools, GitHub, Tech. Made by
Parth jadhav
. Featured on February 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ContriBar's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#218