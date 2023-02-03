Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ContriBar
Ranked #2 for today
ContriBar
Bring GitHub contributions chart to your Mac menu bar
Visit
Upvote 15
20% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
The ultimate MacOS app for GitHub enthusiasts! Now you can keep track of your GitHub contributions right in your menu bar. Start your day with inspiration and stay motivated to contribute more.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
by
ContriBar
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
ContriBar
Bring GitHub contributions chart to your Mac menu bar
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
ContriBar by
ContriBar
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Parth jadhav
. Featured on February 5th, 2023.
ContriBar
is not rated yet. This is ContriBar's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
2
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#218
Report