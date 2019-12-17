Contrast for Figma

Discussion
Alex Carr
Maker
Hey folks! After playing around with testing color contrast in Figma, I realized I wanted a solution that was as frictionless as possible so I could test colors as I work. That's why I built Contrast to "just work" as much as possible. Select an element, and Contrast figures out the color directly behind it and displays the contrast levels. Additionally, I wanted this to work on images and gradients as well, so in those situations, Contrast takes a sampling of colors and measures the contrast against all of them. I hope this makes it easier for folks to check contrast as they work and improve the experience for their users!
