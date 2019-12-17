Contrast for Figma

  1. Home
Check color contrast against images, gradients, and solids.

Contrast makes it easy to check the contrast ratios of colors as you work in Figma. Select a layer and Contrast will immediately serve up the contrast ratio along with passing and failing levels from the WCAG. Works with images, gradients, and solids.
Hey folks! After playing around with testing color contrast in Figma, I realized I wanted a solution that was as frictionless as possible so I could test colors as I work. That's why I built Contrast to "just work" as much as possible. Select an element, and Contrast figures out the color directly behind it and displays the contrast levels. Additionally, I wanted this to work on images and gradients as well, so in those situations, Contrast takes a sampling of colors and measures the contrast against all of them. I hope this makes it easier for folks to check contrast as they work and improve the experience for their users!
