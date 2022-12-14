Products
Home
→
Product
→
contractrates.fyi
Ranked #14 for today
contractrates.fyi
The worlds first hourly rate dataset for freelancers.
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We're crowdsourcing hourly rate data for freelancers, consultants, and any other type of self-identified contractual workers. We want freelancers to stop charging less than what they are worth!
Launched in
Freelance
,
Consulting
by
contractrates.fyi
About this launch
contractrates.fyi
The first crowdsourced hourly rate database for freelancers.
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
contractrates.fyi by
contractrates.fyi
was hunted by
Michael Patrick
in
Freelance
,
Consulting
. Made by
Michael Patrick
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
contractrates.fyi
is not rated yet. This is contractrates.fyi's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
4
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#171
Report