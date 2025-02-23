Launches
Continue 1.0
This is a launch from Continue
See 1 previous launch
Continue 1.0
Create, share, and use custom AI code assistants
Continue enables you to create, share, and use custom AI code assistants. Our open-source IDE extensions fit into your existing workflows, while letting you leverage our vibrant hub of models, context, and tools.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Launch discussions
About this launch
Continue
Create, share, and use custom AI code assistants
5 out of 5.0
Continue 1.0 by
Continue
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Nate Sesti
and
Tyler Dunn
. Featured on February 27th, 2025.
Continue
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on August 8th, 2023.