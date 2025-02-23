Subscribe
Continue 1.0

Create, share, and use custom AI code assistants
Continue enables you to create, share, and use custom AI code assistants. Our open-source IDE extensions fit into your existing workflows, while letting you leverage our vibrant hub of models, context, and tools.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

About this launch
Continue
Create, share, and use custom AI code assistants
