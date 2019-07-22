Content Marketing for Shopify

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
MakerPro
Valeri Potchekailov
Meow-meow there 😽 Shopify is a top-notch tool, but content marketing and blogging features are a bit limited. That's why here at StoryChief we've created a native integration to support you e-commerce owners and marketers out there running on the Shopify store. Your stories may be great, but it's a pity if they can't be found by a larger audience or search engines. That's why we have integrated an SEO tool right within our editor. Increase your ranking in Google and improve the readability of your stories by applying real-time tips without any technical knowledge. Once your story is ready, you can publish it to multiple platforms with a single click. It can save up to 4 hours per article! WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! Some of our cooler features (we think you'll love them all) are: 🤝 Approval & collaboration flow for articles ❤️ Collaborate on content without giving access to your Shopify store 👥 Trigger ambassadors/co-workers to re-share content 👩💻 Integrate content from your favorite tools right inside the editor 🚀 Plan content in the Content Calendar 📈 Measure the ROI of your efforts Sign up for a free test account and send us your thoughts, both good and bad. We are here to answer your questions all day long.
Upvote (1)Share
Great alternative to Yoast for Shopify 🙌 Looking forward to testing the integration!
UpvoteShare