Content Discovery Feed Chrome Extension

Get inspired by new articles whenever you open a new tab.

Stay up to date about the latest content trends and get inspired to start creating your own content by reading your daily dose of articles, all in one tab!
Content Creation Process: How to Speed Yours Up | StoryChiefWithout a rock-solid content creation process, your agency will struggle to maximize its resources. Sure, you might still meet deadlines, keep clients happy, and make payroll on time, but you won't be to get the most out of everyone on your team.
Top Chrome Extensions: 8 Extensions for Content Markters | StoryChiefLooking for the top Chrome extensions for content marketers? We've got you covered with the extensions that will boost your productivity and results. From app organization to SEO optimization to social media spying, these extensions will help create better content with just a few quick clicks.
StoryChiefCut your content process in half with StoryChief. It¿s the reliable tool that lets you co-create, plan, and distribute articles to different publishing channels with one click, all from one place. Perfect your SEO score and boost your article¿s readability factor by our in-app SEO tool.
Valeri Potchekailov
Maker
I design stuff. Founder @ StoryChief.io
Goooooooodmorning Producthunt! We’ve asked our users what their number one frustration was in their content creation process. Not so surprisingly, they all answered that writers block was their biggest frustration.  So we came up for a solution for all content creators out there: the StoryChief Content Discovery Feed! Thanks to this feed, you’ll always be up to date with the best articles from your favorite websites. All via a simple RSS connection. WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! This free Chrome extension was made by the folks at StoryChief.io With StoryChief you can collaborate on articles, social posts and press releases, and publish them multichannel. Some of StoryChief's cooler features (because we personally love them all) allow you to: 🤝 Planning, Approval & Collaboration flow for articles 👥 Trigger Ambassadors to re-share your content to their own networks 🔍 Optimize your stories with an SEO assistant 🚀 Publish straight away to your CMS, social media and newsletter Install our Chrome extension, it's completely free!
Tanguy Verbelen
Great extension guys! 🔥 I've been using the beta for a while now and I'm very happy with it. It allows me to check articles of my favorite blogs every time I open a new tab in Google Chrome. Awesome tool to get inspired and to stay up-to-date with trends and current events! 10/10 would recommend! 👏
Yves Delongie
Super-super-cool!!! ❤️
Natalija Surlic
LOOKS GREAT 🔥 Good work guys!! 🙏🏽❤️
Lander De KosterContent marketeer
Love this extension! A great addition to the platform and another step taken to get every aspect of content marketing done in one and the same place. My RAM is grateful for the reduced number of Chrome tabs ;)
