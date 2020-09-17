Content Discovery Feed Chrome Extension

discussion
Valeri Potchekailov
MakerI design stuff. Founder @ StoryChief.io
Goooooooodmorning Producthunt! We’ve asked our users what their number one frustration was in their content creation process. Not so surprisingly, they all answered that writers block was their biggest frustration. So we came up for a solution for all content creators out there: the StoryChief Content Discovery Feed! Thanks to this feed, you’ll always be up to date with the best articles from your favorite websites. All via a simple RSS connection. WE WOULD LOVE YOUR FEEDBACK! This free Chrome extension was made by the folks at StoryChief.io With StoryChief you can collaborate on articles, social posts and press releases, and publish them multichannel. Some of StoryChief's cooler features (because we personally love them all) allow you to: 🤝 Planning, Approval & Collaboration flow for articles 👥 Trigger Ambassadors to re-share your content to their own networks 🔍 Optimize your stories with an SEO assistant 🚀 Publish straight away to your CMS, social media and newsletter Install our Chrome extension, it's completely free!
Great extension guys! 🔥 I've been using the beta for a while now and I'm very happy with it. It allows me to check articles of my favorite blogs every time I open a new tab in Google Chrome. Awesome tool to get inspired and to stay up-to-date with trends and current events! 10/10 would recommend! 👏
Super-super-cool!!! ❤️
LOOKS GREAT 🔥 Good work guys!! 🙏🏽❤️
Love this extension! A great addition to the platform and another step taken to get every aspect of content marketing done in one and the same place. My RAM is grateful for the reduced number of Chrome tabs ;)
