An email client designed to keep you calm and focused

What's the role of email in today's world? Our answer: an email that leans into being asynchronous, that helps you focus on what's being said, and that embraces the myriad ways email is used. The result is a calmer, friendlier email that gets out of your way and lets you focus on your work.

What's next for email? - The Consider Blog - MediumOne thing you learn pretty quickly working on email: you don't need to sell customers, investors, or candidates on the problems. Most people have experienced some version of being misunderstood over email, being overwhelmed by email, or being addicted to email.
MediumBen McRedmond

Reviews

Helpful
  • Simon Keating.
    Simon Keating.
    Pros: 

    Love the segmented inbox so you can drown out the noise and focus on engaging async with your team.

    Cons: 

    Small bugs every now and then for a new product, but they're quick to resolve.

    Been beta testing for more than 6 months.

    The digests feature has saved me from myself - got into a really bad habit of checking email every few minutes with other clients (I'm sure others out there know that struggle!)

    Simon Keating. has used this product for one year.
  • Colin Bentley
    Colin BentleyProduct manager, Intercom
    Pros: 

    Love the digests. No unread state is amazing, Product evolving fast!! Haven't looked back.

    Cons: 

    Some of the conversation threading a little repetitive, but much easier to grok when they're separate threads.

    Been beta testing it for about 3 months now

    Colin Bentley has used this product for one month.
Discussion

Ben McRedmond
Ben McRedmondMakerPro@benmcredmond · CEO at Consider
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Ben. CEO at Consider. We started Consider because we're fans of email. We like that email doesn’t interrupt you. And that subject lines keep threads focused. And we love that anyone can email anyone else. But email has its problems, problems that we are all too familiar with. So we set out to build an email for today's world. What's different about today's world? Most importantly, email is no longer responsible for both real-time communication and slower, asynchronous communication. Slack has taken responsibility for the former. Which means we can finally focus email on what it's great at. And that's what Consider does. You shouldn't be checking your email a hundred times a day, so we invented Digests. With Digests, your less-important mails get added to the inbox three times a day in batches. It doesn't make sense for your phone to be lighting up all day, so we created Precise Notifications. Your inbox *is* a to-do list, we embrace that and let your own to-dos live alongside everything else. The result is an email client that is calmer, less noisy, and that lets you focus on getting your work done. This is just the start for us. We hope you'll check it out and join us on this journey. – Ben
Josh Thompson
Josh Thompson@josh_thompson1
I pretty much love anything that validates how long email has been around, and how long it's gonna stay around. Thanks for building a good thing for email, y'all!
Ben McRedmond
Ben McRedmondMakerPro@benmcredmond · CEO at Consider
@josh_thompson1 🙌
Ayush Chandra
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!!😊 Will check it out! 😊
Ben McRedmond
Ben McRedmondMakerPro@benmcredmond · CEO at Consider
@ayush_chandra :)
Nelson Joyce
Nelson JoyceHiring@nelsonjoyce · Product Designer & Cofounder at Tettra
Congrats on the launch @benmcredmond and team! Love the digests concept. What's been the most surprising assumption you were wrong about in creating the product so far? p.s. Happy Birthday!
Ben McRedmond
Ben McRedmondMakerPro@benmcredmond · CEO at Consider
@nelsonjoyce Thank you! Not quite an assumption but we thought it would be cool if we sorted your inbox oldest first. Make it a bit calmer. Push you to not procrastinate. ... But it was terrible. :-) Just made you scroll to the bottom a lot. And then we came up with Digests!
Shawn Petersen
Shawn Petersen@shawnwpetersen · Designer
@benmcredmond Congrats to you, Steven and the whole Consider team!
Ben McRedmond
Ben McRedmondMakerPro@benmcredmond · CEO at Consider
@shawnwpetersen Thanks for all your and Nelson Cash's help Shawn!
