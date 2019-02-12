Consider
An email client designed to keep you calm and focused
What's the role of email in today's world? Our answer: an email that leans into being asynchronous, that helps you focus on what's being said, and that embraces the myriad ways email is used. The result is a calmer, friendlier email that gets out of your way and lets you focus on your work.
- Pros:
Love the segmented inbox so you can drown out the noise and focus on engaging async with your team.Cons:
Small bugs every now and then for a new product, but they're quick to resolve.
Been beta testing for more than 6 months.
The digests feature has saved me from myself - got into a really bad habit of checking email every few minutes with other clients (I'm sure others out there know that struggle!)Simon Keating. has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Love the digests. No unread state is amazing, Product evolving fast!! Haven't looked back.Cons:
Some of the conversation threading a little repetitive, but much easier to grok when they're separate threads.
Been beta testing it for about 3 months nowColin Bentley has used this product for one month.