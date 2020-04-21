Connect.Club

  1. Home
A virtual place where people can interact with friends and introduce them to each other just like they do in real life!
Create your own virtual place that imitates a restaurant, a bar, a garden and even a beach, and then invite your friends to join.
William Fernandez
William Fernandez
Cool! Great launch.
Richard Patrick
Richard Patrick
UI is good. Great product.
Scott Gonzalez
Scott Gonzalez
Awesomeness! Can gather up to 50 together.
