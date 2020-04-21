Deals
Connect.Club
Connect.Club
Online meetings & networking
A virtual place where people can interact with friends and introduce them to each other just like they do in real life!
Create your own virtual place that imitates a restaurant, a bar, a garden and even a beach, and then invite your friends to join.
William Fernandez
Cool! Great launch.
Richard Patrick
UI is good. Great product.
Scott Gonzalez
Awesomeness! Can gather up to 50 together.
