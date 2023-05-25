Products
Home
→
Product
→
Conjure
Ranked #13 for today
Conjure
Habits, Behavior & Achievement Platform
Visit
Upvote 58
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Conjure is a platform to manage habits, time, achievements, and behaviors, through data and automation, to help you be who you want to be. Real-time across Web, Desktop, iOS, and Android.
Launched in
Productivity
Quantified Self
Career
by
Conjure
About this launch
Conjure
Habits, Behavior & Achievement Platform
5
reviews
58
followers
Follow for updates
Conjure by
Conjure
was hunted by
Patrick Kurmann
in
Productivity
,
Quantified Self
,
Career
. Made by
James Whelton
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
Conjure
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is Conjure's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Comments
17
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#95
