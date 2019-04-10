Log InSign up
Confluence 2.0

An open and shared team workspace

Atlassian today announced a wreath of new updates to Confluence including a more advanced analytics function and the introduction of a heavily updated editor, including the ability to add emojis to your page now.
Around the web
Atlassian announces new features for OpsGenie, Confluence, AgileCraft, and moreThis week marks the start of Atlassian's Summit Las Vegas, where 4,000 people are expected to attend sessions hosted by the Australian company's customers, partners, engineers, and executives. To kick things off, Atlassian stuck with tradition in revealing new features for products across its portfolio, including integrations in OpsGenie, revamped organizational tools in Confluence, and performance improvements in Atlassian Data Center.
VentureBeatKyle Wiggers
Atlassian is acquiring a startup to help overhaul Confluence, its second-largest product and one on which millions of programmers relyOn Wednesday, Atlassian announced 15 new features for Confluence, its product for creating, organizing, and discussing work - sort of like a cross between Wikipedia and Microsoft SharePoint. Atlassian also announced it would acquire the startup Good Software, which already developed a popular app for the platform called Analytics for Confluence.
Business Insider
Atlassian gives Confluence a makeover, acquires Good SoftwareAtlassian today announced a new version of Confluence, its collaboration platform. While the company has recently focused more on tools like Jira, Bitbucket and Trello, Confluence has continued to gain traction as a content collaboration tool for technical and non-technical teams. Indeed, even thou...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Confluence has steadily been taking a place in the saturated market of workplace collab software. Wonder how much closer this new update will bring them to securing some market share
