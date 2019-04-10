Confluence 2.0

Atlassian is acquiring a startup to help overhaul Confluence, its second-largest product and one on which millions of programmers rely

On Wednesday, Atlassian announced 15 new features for Confluence, its product for creating, organizing, and discussing work - sort of like a cross between Wikipedia and Microsoft SharePoint. Atlassian also announced it would acquire the startup Good Software, which already developed a popular app for the platform called Analytics for Confluence.