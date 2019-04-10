Confluence 2.0

Atlassian today announced a wreath of new updates to Confluence including a more advanced analytics function and the introduction of a heavily updated editor, including the ability to add emojis to your page now.
Confluence has steadily been taking a place in the saturated market of workplace collab software. Wonder how much closer this new update will bring them to securing some market share
