Conference Shop is helps you pick the perfect conference to attend or sponsor.
🎤 200+ conferences in Marketing, Design, Programming and more.
⭐ Honest reviews from real sponsors and attendees
💰 Multiple sponsorship options (we don't take a commission)
ryan kulpMaker@ryanckulp · retired
hey folks, excited to share this labor of love. genesis: in 2017 and 2018 my company (Fomo.com) traveled all over the world to sponsor booth exhibits at 6 conferences, from NYC to Australia, Chicago, Vegas, etc. overall it was a HUGE waste of cash. we got a few customers, sure, but nowhere near enough to cover our costs, much less be "positive" ROI. i began reflecting on that experience in Summer 2018 by tinkering with Conference Shop. since then i've worked with a few awesome startup / marketer / freelancers -- namely @gonsanchezs -- to bring this to life and help other startups avoid making my mistakes. 1. how is this different from other directories? we're focused on helping marketers spend their budgets wisely. not attendees. there are better alternatives (also on PH!) to find conferences to attend. 2. how does it make money? right now it doesn't. labor of love. :) 3. how will it make money? likely featured listings (with clear "sponsored" status) or a Match service, inspired by CourseReport.com. looking forward to your feedback and questions. we're brand new, literally nobody has seen this until today, and i'm also considering open-sourcing it. thanks for checking it out, hope it helps! Ryan PS, to learn what can go wrong with conference sponsorships, see this: https://conference.shop/horror-s...
