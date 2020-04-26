Discussion
Kushagra Agarwal
Maker
Hi PH, A couple of years back, I launched the initial version of Cone on PH and had received a great response. Cone is a smart color picker tool for the iPhone, which is delightful and very easy-to-use. Not only that, but it also lets you organize colors into buckets and identify PANTONE colors of the object around you (super helpful for interior, graphic, or package designers). Cone is licensed by PANTONE, so it stays updated with all the new colors they release on time. Another feature I'd like to highlight is the ability to identify hues of the colors around you. As a colorblind designer, it's super helpful for me to know whether a color is red or green just by pointing my phone's camera at it. Since the initial version, a lot has changed and here's what the new version brings: - Ability to identify PANTONE colors - Pick colors from the images in the photo gallery - Collect and organize colors into buckets - Adjust the color temperature with a neutral grey card for improved accuracy - New design - Apple Watch companion app - and many under the hood improvements. Quick demo of the app: I am also giving away 5 promo codes for some of you to test it out. Just DM me on twitter (https://twitter.com/kushsolitary) and I'll send them over (randomly selected). I would love to hear what everyone thinks about it!
Looks like a great new implementation of a colour picker. Have sent a DM on Twitter 😉
Looks great
Congrats on the launch! Have been following Cone's progress since the first version, lovely to see how far it's come. PS: Love the new categories design, will update Cone on UI Sources soon! https://uisources.com/app/cone