Discussion
Isaac Aderogba
Maker
👋🏾Hey everyone! I'm Isaac, the Indie Founder (thanks @corey_gwin) behind Conduit. I'm super excited to be launching here today! 📖The story Just 7 months ago, I was working as an Associate PM feeling frustrated with how engineering teams were being spoonfed requirements. So I quit my job, enrolled in Lambda School, and have been hacking away on Conduit for the last 12 weeks. 🤔The why There's a lot of issue management tools, but very few to help teams decide what to build and why they're building it. The tools that do exist are designed for PMs, while I believe that "product" is a thing that the company does rather than a single function. 🚀The journey While there's been incredible progress on Pioneer (https://pioneer.app), I realise how dangerous it is to build this in isolation. So I'm deciding to launch early to gather real feedback. ❓The ask Very much still in beta, but any feedback is welcome. Particularly interested in how to make this more appealing to self-managed engineering teams. You can DM me or drop me a line at isaacaderogba1@gmail.com. 🎉 Bonus: Early reference customers will get a generous discount!
Congratulations on the launch Isaac!
Maker
@samarvirs Thank you so much, and for your support throughout Conduit's journey 🙏🏾
I've been following Conduit development and Isaac has been constantly blowing my mind in every update. It's just insane the level of polishing in only 3 months being a solo developer.
Maker
@daquinons This means so much to me man. Thank you for all of your support along the journey, so excited to see where this leads 🎯
Congrats on the launch I think it's a very bold statement to say that all other product management tools suck (which your message implies) - especially for a completely new tool. Also i could not find out what makes Conduit better than the competition. What's the value of your product? Customers certainly want more than buying a tool that does not suck. It's also the very nature of every product managment tool to help deciding what to build next isn't it?
From the day Isaac shared the Figma prototype to the products launch day, something has been consistent, its design and ease of use. Great Job Isaac