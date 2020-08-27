  1. Home
Build stateful and portable serverless applications

Build stateful and portable serverless applications in record time with Teal.
Steven DixonDirector, Product Development
Looks like a very promising alternative to things like Apache Airflow.
Ana Maria
Good job!
