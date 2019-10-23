Log InSign up
Comrade Nylon Backpack

The perfect backpack to take on the world.

The Comrade was designed with versatility in mind, boasting 6 zipper compartments, internal elastic compartments, a smart sleeve for your laptop or tablet, and a back slide panel that makes it a cinch to fasten to your carry-on luggage when traveling.
Italic launches its marketplace for affordable luxury goods from top manufacturersA new startup called Italic says it's already received more than 100,000 signups for a marketplace where you can buy handbags, eyewear and other luxury products directly from the manufacturers who work with the world's best-known brands. The marketplace is officially launching today. It...
Italic Provides Luxury Goods Without the BrandingItalic is a new e-commerce platform providing luxury goods from the world's top factories featuring no branding whatsoever. CEO and founder Jeremy Cai joins Cheddar to discuss how his vision fits into the retail landscape.
Discussion
Hello Product Hunt - I'm thrilled to introduce you to the Comrade (featured here) and the Rafa backpacks, the latest members of the Italic product family.! We designed the Comrade to be the perfect partner to your daily commute or your upcoming holiday travels. Produced at the same manufacturer as Tumi and Hugo Boss using premium waterproof nylon and leather trim, this backpack features 6 zip pockets, internal elastic compartments, a mesh back for breathability, and a trolley sleeve for luggage. After working hard on this collection for so long and iterating through many, many samples, we’re really proud of the results and really want to see this become your new go-to backpack for everyday wear for years to come. Both styles ship free & are unisex but here are shoppable links for to see a guy and girl wearing them: https://italic.com/products/rafa... https://italic.com/products/comr... https://italic.com/products/comr... https://italic.com/products/rafa... To learn more about our mission of creating a better model of retail that benefits consumers, manufacturers, and the environment, read more about Italic here: https://italic.com/about/how-it-.... Thanks for your support and hope to see your feedback and questions in the comments below!
