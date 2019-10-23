Comrade Nylon Backpack

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jeremy Cai
Maker
Hello Product Hunt - I'm thrilled to introduce you to the Comrade (featured here) and the Rafa backpacks, the latest members of the Italic product family.! We designed the Comrade to be the perfect partner to your daily commute or your upcoming holiday travels. Produced at the same manufacturer as Tumi and Hugo Boss using premium waterproof nylon and leather trim, this backpack features 6 zip pockets, internal elastic compartments, a mesh back for breathability, and a trolley sleeve for luggage. After working hard on this collection for so long and iterating through many, many samples, we’re really proud of the results and really want to see this become your new go-to backpack for everyday wear for years to come. Both styles ship free & are unisex but here are shoppable links for to see a guy and girl wearing them: https://italic.com/products/rafa... https://italic.com/products/comr... https://italic.com/products/comr... https://italic.com/products/rafa... To learn more about our mission of creating a better model of retail that benefits consumers, manufacturers, and the environment, read more about Italic here: https://italic.com/about/how-it-.... Thanks for your support and hope to see your feedback and questions in the comments below!
Upvote (1)Share