Comprehensive.io
Comprehensive.io
How much are tech companies paying for talent?
Tracks the salary ranges of 1,000+ top tech companies, now public due to recent pay transparency laws. Updated daily.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Human Resources
,
Career
by
Comprehensive
About this launch
Comprehensive
All-in-one platform for managing employee compensation
Comprehensive.io by
Comprehensive
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Hiring
,
Human Resources
,
Career
. Made by
Teddy Sherrill
and
Roger Lee
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
Comprehensive
is not rated yet. This is Comprehensive's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#22
