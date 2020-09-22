  1. Home
Write email at the speed of thought with AI.

Use AI to supercharge your email workflow:
- Turn bulleted lists into tone-aware, well-researched, and readable emails ⚡
- Summarize long email chains for easy consumption 🥣
Aashni ShahUofTHacks Founder
Woah! This looks amazing! I always spend so much time trying to actually write my emails - this could speed things up a lot! Looking forward to trying this soon!
Kunal Shah
Maker
Building compose.ai; formerly On Deck
@aashnisshah Thanks Aashni!! 🔥🔥
Colm Hayden
I've signed up for the beta and can't wait to cut my email time down in half!
Jasmine Wang
Maker
Formerly @OpenAI
@cryptocolm Thanks so much! We're guessing it's going to be more than half :)
