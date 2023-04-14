Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
ComplyDog
ComplyDog
A hosted GDPR portal for your B2B SaaS
Visit
Upvote 2
30% lifetime discount
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
ComplyDog is simple software that helps B2B SaaS startups with their GDPR compliance. We provide an out-of-the-box GDPR portal where your customers can submit data requests and signed DPAs.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Privacy
,
Legal
by
ComplyDog
Newsletter 3 - Get SOC 2 in weeks not months
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
ComplyDog
A hosted GDPR portal for your B2B SaaS
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
ComplyDog by
ComplyDog
was hunted by
Kevin Yun
in
SaaS
,
Privacy
,
Legal
. Made by
Kevin Yun
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
ComplyDog
is not rated yet. This is ComplyDog's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report