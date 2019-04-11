Common Shortcuts is a simple tool for those who use the same software everyday but never remember the shortcut for common tasks.
Marcel ChristianisMaker@marcelc63 · Jakarta, Indonesia
Hello Product Hunt! This is my first ever product launch on PH and I'm excited but also with a mix of anxiety. Launching is scary and full of anxiety, but getting a product out of the door is definitely the only way for us to grow! So this is what I made :) Problem: I use the same set of software every day such as Excel, Google Docs, and Acrobats, but I never remember shortcuts to do common tasks I do daily and always found myself googling the same thing over and over again. Solution: A simple repository of shortcuts for software where I can easily find and bookmark shortcuts I need. Features: Repository of shortcuts for 16 software. Keyword-based search for finding shortcuts quickly. Bookmark shortcuts with one click. All data saved locally via HTML5 Local Storage API. No database power Common Shortcuts! If you like this and want to support me, I also made an Electron-based offline version of Common Shortcuts that you can purchase from Gumroad for $3! I hope this is useful for you and if you have any feedback please let me know and I'll work on improving the tool. Credit: Shortcuts sourced for shortcutworld.com Thumbnails created at cleanmockup.com
