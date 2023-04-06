Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
CommitAi
CommitAi
Let AI handle your commit messages
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AI-powered commit message generation Supports multiple languages for commit messages Choose between detailed and concise commit message styles Adapts to different Git workflow requirements Clean and easy-to-use interface
Launched in
Mac
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
CommitAi
Tagline: Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
CommitAi
Let AI Handle Your Commit Messages
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
CommitAi by
CommitAi
was hunted by
YQ Feng
in
Mac
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
YQ Feng
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
CommitAi
is not rated yet. This is CommitAi's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report