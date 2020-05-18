Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Nick Abouzeid
Hunter
Pro
Been a happy user now for many months, it's become the first thing I install on every computer. Btwn Google Drive, Dropbox, Sheets, Airtable, Notion, I used to feel like half my day was spent finding things and hunting through useless search results instead of actually working. Now, I hit Cmd+E, type a few characters, and the page loads exactly where I want to be. Like magic :)
I love Command E! I've been using it daily for nearly nine months. It's so fast ⚡️
