Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Jad Limcaco
Hunter
Saw this app on Twitter and thought it was very interesting. Clean design and very lightweight. Not a lot of features, which is great for someone who is just looking for a simple solution for organizing, to-do list. @JakeTimeisit - Why did you make this app? What need were you trying to solve?
Upvote (1)Share
Looks interesting!
UpvoteShare
Looks great honestly! But no information about pricing or about the makers turns me off.
UpvoteShare