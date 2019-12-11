  1. Home
  2.  → Columns

Columns

Lists arranged into columns for planning & organization.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Columns is a simple app that allows you to arrange lists into columns. Lists-board is a tool for organizing your thoughts, notes, tasks, roadmaps, watchlists, team management, planning, etc.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review1.0/5
Jad Limcaco
Jad Limcaco
Hunter
Saw this app on Twitter and thought it was very interesting. Clean design and very lightweight. Not a lot of features, which is great for someone who is just looking for a simple solution for organizing, to-do list. @JakeTimeisit - Why did you make this app? What need were you trying to solve?
Upvote (1)Share
Alisa Smelkova
Alisa Smelkova
Looks interesting!
UpvoteShare
Jonatan Austigard
Jonatan Austigard
Looks great honestly! But no information about pricing or about the makers turns me off.
UpvoteShare