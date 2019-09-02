Colorables
Free printable coloring pages for adults 🎨
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Maker
Mackenzie Child 😻
Hey everyone 👋 A while back I had a few people reach out and ask if they could get an outlined version of my illustrations after I shared them on Instagram & Twitter because they wanted to color them in. I thought that was a pretty great idea, and found it pretty rewarding watching people having fun with my art. It was super fun seeing the creativity in how they were coloring them in. So my idea for Colorables was to create a resource full of free printable coloring pages where you can re-connect with your inner child and have a fun, positive, creative, and relaxing escape from the craziness of our normal day to day lives... Or you can use them to connect with your children if you have any 😉 I'm launching Colorables today with 4 free coloring pages (with more coming soon). They're all free to download (no email is required to download btw), and each one is available in US Letter 8.5" x 11" and A4 8.3" x 11.7" sizes, so they're printable from the majority of at home printers 🙌 I'd love to hear what you think! Ideas & feedback are always welcome 🙏👂👀 Happy coloring! - Mackenzie
Upvote (5)Share
@mackenziechild Brilliant!
Upvote (1)Share
@suryanarayanan Thanks Surya ❤️
These are awesome!
@lenmarkidan Felix is going to enjoy this when he's a bit older. 😃
Upvote (1)Share
@lenmarkidan Thanks Len ❤️
My kids loved the few from Twitter last year so they’ll be delighted when they get home from school to discover there’s more
@ideasasylum They were definitely part of the reason I wanted to make Colorables, so tell them thank you ❤️ I've got more in the works btw 😉
Very cool! you'd be surprised how much my kids love scrolling through Dribbble and looking at all the illustrations.
@checkyourvector relatable 😉
Pro
Just printed some out for my kids! Thank you for giving me 20 minutes of peace! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
@danielkempe Hehe yaaaaaas 🙌 enjoy that quiet 😌❤️