Color Palette Generator

Quick and easy CSS color palettes for inspiration

Color Palette Generator is a tool to quickly generate color palettes. You can use these palettes in your web projects by simply copy-pasting the CSS code. We use the color science from My Brand New Logo so every palette is algorithmically generated and unique.
Wimer Hazenberg
Just launched a new spin-off from My Brand New Logo: a quick way to generate color palettes for your next web project. Would love to get some feedback!
Daniel Martínez
Awesome! What algorithms do you use for creating the palettes? What makes a good palette vs a bad one?
Wimer Hazenberg
@daniel_martinez_w I work in CIELAB color space, and adapt colors via a custom attenuation function. What makes a good palette? That's a good question and it's subjective. I tried to make rules that incorporate contrast, a color differentiation threshold and "interesting" hues that don't stay constant.
