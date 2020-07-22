Color Palette Generator
Quick and easy CSS color palettes for inspiration
Wimer Hazenberg
Just launched a new spin-off from My Brand New Logo: a quick way to generate color palettes for your next web project. Would love to get some feedback!
Awesome! What algorithms do you use for creating the palettes? What makes a good palette vs a bad one?
@daniel_martinez_w I work in CIELAB color space, and adapt colors via a custom attenuation function. What makes a good palette? That's a good question and it's subjective. I tried to make rules that incorporate contrast, a color differentiation threshold and "interesting" hues that don't stay constant.
